Google Pixel International Giveaway!

A big congratulations to last week’s winner of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus International Giveaway: Keegan C. (USA).

This week we are giving away a brand new Google Pixel courtesy of the AA App for Android!

If you’re looking for the best way to stay up to date with AndroidAuthority.com, look no further than the AA App for Android. Available for free in the Google Play Store, the official AA App is the fastest way to get all the latest news, rumors, tips & tricks, and device reviews on your mobile device.

The Google Pixel features a 5.0-inch 1080p AMOLED display, Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 821 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and either 32 or 128 GB of storage. Its 12.3 MP rear-facing camera is one of the best on the market, and it comes with the Google Assistant built in, the new AI assistant that also powers Google Home.

