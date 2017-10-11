It’s been a year since the release of the Google Pixel and Pixel XL and their sequels are already upon us. Yet Google is still to completely eradicate their Bluetooth problems, which have been popping up almost since day one.

The latest issues followed the Pixels’ update to Android 8.0 Oreo at the end of August, and affected Bluetooth connectivity for headphones and speakers, as well as in cars. But it seems that some of these may now be being put to rest.

Over at the Google Pixel support page, Google Community Manager Orrin recently posted a message to say that a few fixes had been rolled out with the October Android security patches. Orrin also noted that Google would “continue to roll out additional fixes over the next few updates.”

The October security update for the Google Pixel and Pixel XL are rolling out over-the-air now, meaning some Pixel owners should already be up and running with the improved firmware. Orrin has asked anybody who has upgraded to the latest version to post their experiences with it in the comments over on the dedicated support page here, which Google will be monitoring.

This news coincides with another recent Google issue affecting (pre-sale versions of) its yet to be released Google Home Mini device. Hopefully, the release of the Google Pixel 2, which is due in just over a week’s time (October 19), will run more smoothly; given the number of connectivity problems the original Pixels have had, their promised three years of updates might come in handy.

Have you experienced Bluetooth problems since upgrading your Pixel to Android Oreo? Are they now fixed? Let us know below.