Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone each and every Sunday!

A big congratulations to last week’s Galaxy S8 Plus International Giveaway winner: Amber O. (USA).

This week we are giving away a brand new Google Pixel 2 XL courtesy of MNML Case!

If you’re constantly dropping your phone or want to protect it from everyday nicks and scratches, MNML Case has you covered. With their wide range of ultra-thin cases measuring just .35 mm thin (no, that’s not a typo), these MNML cases allow you to showcase the beauty of your new phone.

Check out MNML’s new line of Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL cases!

Google’s 2017 flagship phones are finally here, and they’re great. Both the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature top-of-the-line specs, IP67 ratings for dust and water resistance (finally), as well as the best smartphone cameras on the market, according to DxOMark. They’ll also be the first devices to include Google Lens, and will also come with three full years of OS updates. More specifically, the Pixel 2 XL sports a 6.0-inch pOLED 18:9 display and a bigger 3,520 mAh battery, but other than that, these two phones are pretty much identical.

To learn more about the Google Pixel 2 XL, check out our related coverage below:

Enter the giveaway here

Google Pixel 2 XL International Giveaway!



Winners gallery