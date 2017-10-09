Google’s new Pixel devices were unveiled last week and, like the originals, their photography capabilities are expected to be exemplary. Ahead of the devices official release date on October 19, a Google employee has published a gallery of photos and videos taken with the Pixel 2, giving us a better idea of what the new phones will be capable of. And the results are pretty darn impressive.

The album was published on Google Photos over the weekend by Isaac Reynolds, a product manager at Google’s Camera department. The images make use of Google Photos’ “original quality” uploading — something that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will have access to until 2020 — but are otherwise unedited.

These pictures feature a number of different compositions including landscapes, low-light shots, moving subjects, and the Pixel 2’s new portrait shooting mode. Further, there are a couple of side-by-side comparisons of Google’s optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization technologies (though don’t forget that you can take advantage of the electronic video stabilization on your own videos right now using Google Photos). Take a look at some of the snaps below.

So, does this mean you can look forward to the same quality of photos if you pick up a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL? Yes, technically, but you’ve also got to understand that this collection is likely to have been sampled from a mountain of possible images to highlight the very best of what the Pixel 2s can offer. What’s more, the photographer/s who took the photos clearly has a good handle on composition, color palettes, mood, and lighting; just pointing in a direction and pressing the capture button is unlikely to provide the same level of results.

To find out how the cameras hold up outside of Google’s hands, you can look out for our review coming in the next few weeks.

You can view the rest of the Google Pixel 2 photos here and let us know in the comments what you think of them. Learn everything else you need to know about the Google Pixel 2 in our hands-on review at the link.