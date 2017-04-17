The Google Photos app not only stores your images in one place but can also help you find the ones you’re looking for a lot easier. It can sort them by the time they were taken (day, month, year), location, and more. It can also create a “People” folder, so you can track down the images of your spouse, friends, family members, and others a lot faster.

It looks like Google Photos is experiencing a problem users aren’t very happy about. Some have been complaining on Google’s product forums that the People folder is no longer visible. It basically disappeared for some quite a few users overnight.

See also: Google Allo 9.0 reveals its desktop version might work similar to WhatsApp

The good news is that Google is aware of the issue and is working on fixing it. We don’t know exactly when it will be fixed but probably shouldn’t take too long. As already mentioned, not all users are experiencing this problem. To see if you’re one of them, just open Google Photos and check if you can see the People folder in the app.

Keep in mind that for the feature to work, the face grouping option has to be enabled. To check if it’s turned on or off on your device, just open the Setting menu and find the “Face grouping” option.

Are you one of those users who are experiencing this issue in Google Photos? Let us know down below.