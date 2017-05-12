Google Maps offers turn-by-turn directions for getting you exactly where you want to go. However, sometimes those directions can be hard to figure out if a location for a turn has a more complex intersection. Now, a new server-side update for the Android version adds a feature made to fix this problem; Street View pictures that have been integrated in those turn-by-turn directions.

This feature was first spotted by Android Police, and TechCrunch has since confirmed it is available worldwide for all Android Google Maps users. Now, when you view the turn-by-turn directions in the app, you should see that many of the intersections and directions now have a thumbnail Street View image of that location displayed on the right. Tapping on a thumbnail will then show you the full 360 degree image, which should show you exactly where you need to turn.

Google Maps actually added this feature to the web version way back in 2008. It’s unknown why it took so long to include this small but highly useful addition to the Android app. There’s no word yet when it might be added to the iOS version. Android Police also notes that some users have spotted a new bottom bar with more info and directions buttons for a location, but adds this might be just an experiment that’s being tested.

