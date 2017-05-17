One of the first things Sundar Pichai announced at Google I/O has to do with image recognition software. Google has made a lot of progress with computer vision, which can now easily distinguish between different parts that make up an image.

To show exactly how the new tech works, Google showed an image of a young girl playing baseball someone took behind a wire fence. With the help of the new technology, which is powered by machine learning, you can simply get rid of the fence with a tap or two, without any technical knowledge. You can see the before and after image down below.

This looks like a great tool that will allow everyone, not just those who are experts at editing images, to improve the pictures they have taken. No need for any fancy software. It looks like a real winner, but only if it will work as advertised.

