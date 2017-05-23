Joshua Vergara is in San Francisco for Google I/O 2017. Taking a couple days to let it all sink in, Kris Carlon, Nirave Gondhia, David Imel and Edgar Cervantes join together to chat about the event. Google I/O provided plenty of value to developers, introducing many great new tools that we’ll see in products moving forward. Android O was a minor topic directly, but will be the version of the OS that gets all the best in the coming months. Google Photos got a few clever and intuitive (hopefully) additions and Google Assistant got a significant rollout… to iOS.

It is a very busy time around the Android Authority network, be sure to check in with Charged.io, VRSource.com and SoundGuys.com for some of the latest from our team.

The Android Authority Podcast – discussing topics in Android every week.

Rough Timecodes:

It’s all Google I/O, you’ll just have to listen and enjoy.

Links to Podcast

RSS Feed

iTunes

Stitcher

SoundCloud

Direct Download

Relevant Links

Android Authority Forums – Podcast discussion

Google I/O – all the things

Google Photos updates

Google Assistant on iOS

Android O update

Assistants

Charged.io

VRSource.com

SoundGuys.com

Follow our Hosts



Joshua Vergara

Twitter | Google+

Joseph Hindy

Twitter | Google+

Andrew Grush

Twitter | Google+

Jonathan Feist

Twitter | Google+

Nirave Gondhia

Twitter | Google+

John Dye

Twitter | Facebook

Lanh Nguyen

Twitter | YouTube

David Imel

Twitter | Instagram

Adam Molina

Twitter | Instagram

Recorded May 22, 2017. Hosted and produced by Joshua Vergara.

“#carrierbarrier”