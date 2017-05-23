Joshua Vergara is in San Francisco for Google I/O 2017. Taking a couple days to let it all sink in, Kris Carlon, Nirave Gondhia, David Imel and Edgar Cervantes join together to chat about the event. Google I/O provided plenty of value to developers, introducing many great new tools that we’ll see in products moving forward. Android O was a minor topic directly, but will be the version of the OS that gets all the best in the coming months. Google Photos got a few clever and intuitive (hopefully) additions and Google Assistant got a significant rollout… to iOS.
It is a very busy time around the Android Authority network, be sure to check in with Charged.io, VRSource.com and SoundGuys.com for some of the latest from our team.
The Android Authority Podcast – discussing topics in Android every week.
Rough Timecodes:
It’s all Google I/O, you’ll just have to listen and enjoy.
Links to Podcast
RSS Feed
iTunes
Stitcher
SoundCloud
Direct Download
Relevant Links
Android Authority Forums – Podcast discussion
Google I/O – all the things
Google Photos updates
Google Assistant on iOS
Android O update
Assistants
Charged.io
VRSource.com
SoundGuys.com
Follow our Hosts
|
Joshua Vergara
Twitter | Google+
|
Joseph Hindy
Twitter | Google+
|
Andrew Grush
Twitter | Google+
|
Jonathan Feist
Twitter | Google+
|
Nirave Gondhia
Twitter | Google+
|
John Dye
Twitter | Facebook
|
Lanh Nguyen
Twitter | YouTube
|
David Imel
Twitter | Instagram
|
Adam Molina
Twitter | Instagram
Recorded May 22, 2017. Hosted and produced by Joshua Vergara.
“#carrierbarrier”