Google I/O 2017 has officially come to a close, and there’s a lot to digest from the company’s annual developer conference.

Google introduced some big new features coming to Google Photos, including Photo Books, Suggested Sharing, Shared Libraries, and much more. There’s also Google Lens, which will be able to recognize what things are in real time or in photos.

The Google Home speaker is also getting a few much-needed improvements, including the ability to schedule appointments and reminders, support for hands-free voice calling, as well as a Proactive Assistant feature that’ll give you time-sensitive notifications without request.

The company also revealed the second developer preview of Android O, bringing it up to beta status. There are a bunch of new improvements in the preview so far, such as Picture-in-Picture, Notification Dots, Smart Text Selection, and more.

Basically what I’m saying is, there were a ton of big announcements to come from Google’s 2017 developer conference. So we want to know – what was your favorite announcement from Google I/O 2017? Are you most excited for the next Android O Developer Preview, or do the new Google Home features have you excited? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll below, and speak up in the comments if there’s anything you’d like to add.