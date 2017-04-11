If you’re looking to get your hands on some nifty new gadgets, you’ve come to the right place. Accessories maker Anker has discounted a bunch of products as we approach Easter weekend, including audio equipment, chargers, and more. You can cash-in on these using the codes below courtesy of deals website Thrifter.

These deals are ongoing until April 17, so you’ve got until next Monday if you want to pick any of them up.

In addition to the products above, you can cash in on a UE ROLL 2 Bluetooth speaker on Amazon in three colors for $54.99 (usually around $74.99). It’s generally regarded as one of the best in the world right now.

If that’s too pricey, there’s also a sale on a waterproof Bluetooth speaker from VicTsing which can be picked up for $9.99 (normally $18) with coupon code LV5Z4QLT.

And the last deal in this ragtag roundup is a $53 saving at Walmart for a Google Home and Hue White & Color Ambiance Smart Lighting Kit value bundle. Buy it now for $265.

Found any other hot deals recently? Let us know what they are in the comments.