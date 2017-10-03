As Google’s latest product launch event draws ever nearer, the rumors surrounding it occur more frequently too. We’re only a day away from the Google show and we’ve already heard much about the company’s new Pixel phones. Thanks to a fresh leak from a popular online retailer, we’ve also now got a few more details about the rumored Google Home Mini.

In a Walmart listing that was quickly pulled (but not before it was spotted by Droid Life), the Google Home Mini appeared for pre-order, alongside details of its price and release date.

The Home Mini was displayed at $49 and was said to be available from October 19. This date also coincides with the rumored release date of the standard Google Pixel 2 (not the Pixel XL 2, which is expected to come November 15), adding weight to the previous Pixel 2 speculation.

The Home Mini is expected to be functionally similar to the original Google Home (currently selling on the Google Store for $129), only smaller, meaning it would likely sacrifice some of its audio quality in lieu of a more compact, more affordable package. The Walmart listing indicated that it would still be able to answer questions, provide news updates and play music — just like the standard Home — but presumably it will be more suited to voice output.

Meanwhile, 9to5Google got its hands on another image of the Google Home Mini, which suggests that it will be powered by microUSB, as well as a picture of it alongside what is believed to be the Pixel 2 XL.

The design of the smartphone in the render (below), with its dual front-facing speakers, is the same as we have seen in previously leaked images; catching a glimpse of it next to the Google Home Mini in this product listing is a firm indication that the speculation about the phone is accurate.

The Google Home Mini’s dimensions were listed as 4.53 x 4.53 x 4.72 inches, and it’s said to weigh less than a pound. The device is set to be a direct competitor to the Amazon Echo Dot, which retails for $49.99, while a more premium version of the Google Home, potentially titled the Google Home Max, is also believed to be in the works.

Would you be interested in a more affordable, less powerful version of the Google Home? Let us know in the comments, and look out for the device’s unveiling tomorrow.