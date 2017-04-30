With Mother’s Day just around the corner (it’s Sunday, May 14, by the way), it’s time to start thinking about getting your mom a special gift for the big day. If you’re still struggling to find the right gift, perhaps this new promotion at the Google Store will help.

From now until Saturday, May 13, you can pick up a Google Home for just $114, which is $15 off the normal retail price. Google says this deal is available while supplies last (or until May 13), so you might want to take advantage of the promo sooner rather than later.

For those unfamiliar, the Google Home connected speaker works with both Android and iOS devices, and is powered by the Google Assistant. You can ask it for weather updates or trending news, tell it to play a certain playlist, and a lot more. I use my Google Home every day in a variety of different scenarios, and I think it’s super handy to have in an office or living room. If you’d like to learn more about the Google Home, check out our full review here.

Interested? Head to the Google Store link attached below.