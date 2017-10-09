Google has just beefed up its smart speaker lineup in a big way. Just last week, the company announced the cheaper Google Home Mini and the higher-quality Google Home Max. If you’re looking for a speaker that’s smack dab in the middle of those two, the original Google Home is for you. And right now, you can grab two of them for just under $200.

If you happen to be a Costco member, you can pick up a Google Home two-pack for $199.99, which is a savings of around $60.

It is worth noting that the original Google Home is also being offered for just $109 on the Google Store (down from $129). If you aren’t a Costco member, you might want to go the Google Store route.

We recently went hands-on with the new Home Mini and Max at Google’s Pixel event, which you can see below. If you’re more interested in our original Google Home review, you can check out our review here.