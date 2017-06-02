The Google Home connected speaker is now available to purchase in yet another country. Pre-orders are now being accepted on the Google Store site in Canada for the speaker, as well as other retailers such as Best Buy, for the price of $179 CDN.

This is just the third country in the world where you can buy Google Home. It launched in the US in November, and earlier this year sales for the speaker began in the UK. Pre-orders for Google Home in Canada will begin shipping from the Google Store site in about two to three weeks, according to the listing. Officially, the launch is supposed to happen on June 26, where it will also be sold at Bell, Indigo, London Drugs, Rogers, Staples, The Source, Telus, Visions, and Walmart. If you buy the speaker from Best Buy, it will throw in a Chromecast dongle for free. In a blog post, the company also announced that its Google Assistant service, which works with the speaker, will also work in Canada for both English and French speaking residents.

During Google I/O 2017 in May, the company announced that it will begin selling Google Home in more countries later this year, including Australia, France, Germany and Japan. It also announced plans to add a number of new features to the speaker in the coming months, including a way for owners to make outgoing hands-free voice calls. That feature will begin rolling out sometime in the next few months, but just for US owners. So far, the company has not announced just how many Google Home speakers it has sold.

If you live in Canada, are you happy that Google Home is finally due to arrive soon in the Great White North?