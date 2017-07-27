For a limited time only, Google is giving out $1 Play Store credits to select users. Test your luck and see if you qualify!

It appears that Google is running a promotion where certain accounts are eligible for free $1 Play Store credit. I don’t really know why, but why ask questions when it’s free? You can open your Play Store app to see if there is a banner for the promotion. If not, click the link below to see if you qualify:

I have a feeling this may be region-specific. I tried with my Google accounts in Canada, and none of them seem to work. It’s also worth noting that the $1 credit expires at the end of September, so if you have something to buy from the Play Store, I’d do it sooner than later.

Of course, Google is hoping that enough users will use their credits to buy apps, movies, and books that cost more than $1. Wouldn’t you suddenly be tempted to buy a $6.99 book that you’ve always wanted to read if someone gave you a free dollar?

Do you see the banner in the Play Store? Did the link work for you? Let us know by leaving a comment below!