Google has revealed its new Daydream View VR headset during its product launch event in San Francisco. The headset was presented following the unveiling of a whole host of products, including the Google Pixel 2 devices and the Google Home Mini, and will retail for $99 — $20 more than the current Google Daydream View.

To justify the price hike, the new headset will have a wider, more “immersive,” field of view than its predecessor, presumably to accommodate the recent trend of bezel-less smartphones, and will also include a dedicated slot to house its controller. What’s more, it will arrive with a removable, over-the-top head strap, which could go some way to making the headset feel more secure (this was sorely missing from the original Daydream View).

As for its dimensions, it measures 6.6 x 4.6 x 3.9 inches and weighs 9.2 ounces. Take a look at what it’s going to offer in the product video below:

Which phones are compatible with the Google Daydream View (2017)?

The current devices that support the headset can be found below, but others are likely to be added in the coming months:

Pixel 2

Pixel

Galaxy S8/S8 Plus

Galaxy Note 8

ZenFone AR

Axon 7

Mate 9 Pro

Moto Z

Moto Z2

In related news, Google has also been working on a new AR feature in its Google Pixel phones called AR stickers. These are advanced AR animations brought to life thanks to the new Pixel cameras — read more about that in our Google Pixel 2 coverage at the link.

The new headset is available for purchase at the Google Store now and will ship on October 17 in three colors: Charcoal, Fog, and Coral. Buy and activate one on or before December 31 and you’ll also get a copy of each game from the following titles on Google Play: Wands, Eclipse: Edge of Light, Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, Lola and the Giant, and Virtual Rabbids. It’s a bundle with more than $40 (terms and conditions apply).

What are your thoughts on the Google Daydream View (2017)? Let us know in the comments.