Google is working on a new app that, once released, will create a custom ‘data dress” based on the activities of each person. It sounds cool on the surface, but the actual dress is not quite what you might expect.

Google says it has been working on the app in collaboration with the clothing retailer H&M Group, and its digital fashion house Ivyrevel. The app uses Google’s Snapshot API to passively detect and record the activities of a smartphone owner. The app takes into consideration things like where a person regularly eats for dinner, or what kind of place and location they go to for meeting friends after work. It can also consider the usual weather conditions when a person is outside.

After about a week of recording this data, Google says the appp sends this information through a special algorithm. The final result is the creation of a custom dress in the app. While not mentioned in the blog post, TechCrunch says the actual look of the dress is meant to show where you travel during the week as lines on a map. The article adds that you can choose the specific style of dress, including if you want to wear it for work, for informal parties and meetings, or for formal events.

Google says the material and fit of the dress will also be based on the data collected by the user. For example, if the data indicates a lot of rain the material will be selected based on that information. Even accessories such as belts and cuffs will be added using the personal data.

The app itself is currently in closed alpha testing. However, you can sign up at Ivyrevel’s website now to get alerts on when it will launch its beta test later this year. If you sign up before Feb. 8, you can also get a chance to win your own “data dress”. There’s no word on how much this dress will actually cost, but we would bet it’s going to be on the expensive side.