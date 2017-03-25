Google Assistant has just received around a dozen new actions that range from controlling your robot vacuum cleaner to managing your grocery list and providing inspirational quotes from Jaden Smith (really). Google Assistant has been steadily rolling out to Android devices in recent weeks, with the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T the latest popular devices to get the update.

The following new actions can be added through the Google Home app: just go to to Settings > Services to see the full list of third-party actions. So what’s new? You can now ask Google Assistant to:

Provide IMDB movie ratings from Movie Maestro

Use Chefling to provide recipes and remind you when food is expiring

Get suggestions from Beer Guide, Wine Guide and the Food Network

Read you philosophical quotes from Jaden Smith

Start, stop and pause your Neato robot vacuum cleaner

Get West Point facts from Bugle Notes

Learn about Mars weather conditions from Red Pebble

Stay informed on congenital heart disease with Team Nina

Use Computer Builder to guide you through making your own PC

Ask Racing Results for details of horse races around the globe

