One of the most handy features Google Assistant offers is the ability to create shopping lists via voice control. Whenever you think of a new item to add to your list, just say “Ok Google, add blank to my shopping list.” The Assistant will then add that item to a list located in Google Keep. It’s pretty useful, but that’s going to change starting April 10.

According to a recently uncovered Google support page, your shopping list created in Google Assistant will be moved to the Google Home and Express apps as a more natural placement to accompany the ordering and delivery features with the product. If you don’t want your shopping lists migrated automatically, you are advised to delete them from Keep.

The move is inevitably to align lists to the shopping services offered via Google Express and to consolidate where information is stored. Google Home has been rolling out the ability to shop and order items just by using your voice over the last few months through Google Express with over 50 retail partners.

Following April 10 when the big changeover occurs, items added via Google Assistant can only be viewed by tapping the list icon in the Express and Home apps.

