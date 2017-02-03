If you really want to get the Google Assistant AI on your Android phone, and if you don’t mind using a third-party program, there’s a new option you might consider checking out. The Google Apps package provider Open GApps is supposed to enable a way to activate the voice-based Google Assistant in its latest version, which should be available to download today.

The new build will label the addition of Google Assistant as an optional choice (specifically, you would enable the build.prop modification) when you use the AROMA install of Open GApps. Keep in mind that enabling this feature on a device that does not officially support it could cause some issues, so download this program at your own risk.

At the moment, Google Assistant is officially supported on only a few devices, including the Pixel and Pixel XL phones, the Google Home speaker and most recently the NVIDIA Shield TV (2017). Rumors claim the LG G6 will have support for the AI as well when it launches later this year. So far, Google has not announced any plans to expand Google Assistant to more Android devices or other hardware products.

