In February, Google’s Nick Fox posted a screenshot of the Google Allo web client on his Twitter account. At the time, he said that the web version of the chat service was still early in its development cycle. As it turns out, we still have a bit of a wait before the web client of Allo is officially launched.

In a response to a fan’s question about the status of the Allo web client, Fox recently posted, again on his Twitter page, that he uses, and loves, the web version every day. However, he added that while its development team is working hard, “we’re still a month or two from public release.”

The previous screenshot that Fox posted shows that the web Allo client will have features such as Smart Reply, Stickers, and the use of the company’s Google Assistant service. In addition, a recent code teardown of the Google Allo 9.0 Android app showed that it might allow you to pair your mobile device to the web version, similar to how WhatsApp works.

Hopefully, we will get our first chance to check out the Allo web version later this summer. We also hope that it will get shown off this week as part of the 2017 Google I/O developer conference.