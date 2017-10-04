After months of promises and waiting, Google finally announced that the web version of its Allo messaging app was finally live in August. However, support was limited to Chrome, and then only for the Android version. Today, Google started rolling out an update that adds iOS support for the Allo web client, along with support for the Firefox and Opera web browsers.

Editor's Pick Google Allo vs. iMessage: Which one does it best? Messaging apps are like fine wine - they get better with age. Or, at least in the case of the two we're looking at here - Google Allo and iMessage - that seems to be …

Amit Fulay, Google’s Head of Product for Allo, announced the expansion of support for the web edition today in a post on Twitter. As with the earlier support, users will still need to download the latest version of Allo for Android and iOS. Once the app is installed, they should tap on the hamburger menu on the left side of the app, select Allo for web, then surf on over to the allo.google.com/web link on their computer. Users should then see a QR code and they can scan that code from the Allo-installed phone when the Scan QR code button is tapped. After a few seconds to load up conversations, the Google Allo web client should be working.

Head to the links below to get it set up.