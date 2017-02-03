If you are a fan of the WeRateDogs Twitter account, you are not alone. The page that rates pictures of real dogs with its own unique system (13/10, for example) has over 1.2 million followers. Today, the people behind WeRateDogs have launched a new and free app, Good Dogs! It’s available now in the Google Play Store.

See also: Best endless runner games for Android

The game itself was developed by London-based Fourthwall Games. It’s an endless runner title, where you have to navigate your virtual canine through a park for as long as you can. Your furry companion has to make it through a number of different obstacles, The best part of the game is that there’s no need to stop to pick up your dog’s . . . stuff, if you get what we mean.

The game is free-to-play, which means you can purchase items such as collectible hats for your dog. Only seven different puppies are available for you to run in the game at the moment, but you can unlock new fur colors the more you play. The developer promises that more dogs will be added in the future. It will also launch a different park for your furry companion to run in every month.

Is this the greatest game you can get? Well, no. Is it a fun time-waster that will keep you occupied while you wait in line to purchase tickets to that concert you want to go to in a few months? Absolutely. We also hope that more content will be added very soon; there is the danger of this kind of game getting very repetitive.

Will you be downloading and playing Good Dogs on your smartphone or tablet? Is your dog a good dog? Let us know your impressions of the game in the comments! We will also rate your dogs if you want, with no scores lower than 10/10.