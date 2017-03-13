The GO series has seen absolutely massive success on mobile. No, I’m not talking about Pokemon GO, though that would still fit into this metric. I’m talking about Square Enix’s adaptations of classic computer games, re-imagining them for mobile to have completely different gameplay and stories, but still retaining the classic feel of each individual franchise. While checking out the recently released Hitman GO: VR Edition this morning, I noticed that the original Hitman GO, as well as its partner titles Deus Ex GO and Laura Croft GO are currently 80% off on the Google Play Store, making them only $.99 at the time of writing.

Hitman GO in particular has 4.5 stars with over 75,000 reviews, so you know this is a quality title. The others in the series have similar ratings as well, so if you’ve been looking for something to spend that hard-earned Google Opinion Rewards money on, this is a great option.

Have you played any of these titles? Which is your favorite? Any other games you hope get ported to the GO series? Let us know.