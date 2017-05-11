Gionee is rumored to be preparing to launch the Gionee S10, an iPhone 7S lookalike with a dual-camera setup. Ahead of its official announcement, a new leak via Chinese social website Weibo has provided some clear photos of what is believed to be the upcoming device.

In the images, the suspected Gionee S10 can be seen in rose gold, metallic green and blue color options (and possibly black — see the bottom left of the shot below). The photo would also confirm previous speculation that the handset would house a dual-camera setup on the rear, as well as include a 3.5 mm headphone jack (it seems Gionee isn’t copying everything from Apple).

Specs rumors indicate that the device would come with a 5.5-inch, 1080p display, MediaTek MT6755 chipset, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. The Android Soul, who picked up the leak, suggests the unit would be powered by a 3,700 mAh battery, though other reports have also suggested 3,450 mAh and 3,100 mAh batteries (and that’s micro-USB connectivity in the image, not USB Type-C). The device is expected to run Android Nougat 7.0 out of the box.

There have been hints that the device would come with a dual-camera setup on the front too. It’s difficult to tell right now from the image, there are four sensors there, but it’s possible that only the middle-left is a camera lens.

Gionee is expected to launch the S10 officially soon, but as the Chinese manufacturer usually does business in the East, you might struggle to get hold of one in the US, Canada or Europe.

What are your thoughts on the Gionee S10 rumors? Let us know in the comments.