Cisco Systems is without question the name in system networking. And since every organization under the sun needs a network (and people to tend to it) Cisco engineers are in huge demand.

We highlight offers we think could be up your street, be they desk toys or career-changing opportunities.

Today’s deal is, without doubt, the latter.

The Cisco Associate Certification Training Bundle is the ultimate training guide for The Cisco Career Certification program. The bundle is split into 11 courses, one for each of the exams you need to tackle to get through to Associate level in the vastness of the Cisco certification hierarchy.

A whopping 98% off.

As well as being a real opportunity to switch career direction, this is also the biggest discount we’ve seen on a product in quite some time. A whopping 98% off.

Okay, maybe only big corporations would actually pay the $7,583 retail price of the course, but luckily for you the guys at Tech Deals are offering the whole thing for $79.

Just take note that it’s a 3 year subscription to the materials. So by all means take the discount now and put it off for another time, but don’t wait forever.

Ready to start becoming a systems wizard? Click the button below to get going!

Is this deal not quite right for you? Head over to the AAPICKS HUB for more savings you’re going to love! For notifications of offers and price drops, sign up for our Deal Alerts newsletter.