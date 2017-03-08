It looks like Samsung is trying to clear some of its Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge inventory before it announces the Galaxy S8, which is scheduled to take place on March 29 in New York City. That is why the company has recently lowered the price of its current flagship smartphones on its online store. The Galaxy S7 and its bigger brother have received a $100 discount, which is valid for the unlocked as well as all other carrier versions of the devices.

And that’s not all. Samsung is sweetening the deal with a gift. It is giving out a free 64 GB memory card to customers who buy the Galaxy S7 and a 128 GB memory card to those who opt for the Edge model.

This is not a bad deal for those of you who have been thinking about getting one of Samsung’s flagship devices. The Galaxy S7 is now available for $572 (Verizon), $594.99 (AT&T), and $569.99 (unlocked), while the Edge model can be yours for $692.99 (Verizon), $694.99 (AT&T), $669.99 (unlocked) when purchased on Samsung’s website.

