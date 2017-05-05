Earlier this week, we reported on the Ecobee4, a smart thermostat that could also accept voice commands from Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant. Now, GE has announced it will sell a smart desk lamp that will also have Alexa voice support. Pre-orders for the lamp, called The C by GE Sol (yeah, we know it’s weird) will be going live soon.

The LED lamp can be used by its owners to perform any Alexa voice command, such as reading the news, ordering dinner, or playing a song. The design of the lamp itself looks like it would be quite at home in a sci-fi film made in the 1970s. Other features of the lamp include turning it into a clock, with lights around its ring where clock hands would normally be seen. Voice commands can also be given to change the light from the lamp from white and crisp to warm and relaxing, depending on the time of day and the room where the lamp is located.

The C by GE Sol lamp will be sold, naturally, by Amazon starting in September for $199.99, but you can jump in and register on the lamp’s official site to be notified when pre-orders go live. Those customers will also get a 20 percent discount, which is always nice.

