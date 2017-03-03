Google recently launched a beta testing program for its popular Gboard keyboard. Those who have signed up already will have just received access to the first beta version (6.1) of the app, which offers a few new functions.

You’ll now find a Google Translate icon on the keyboard which, as you can probably guess, will translate your text into a language of your choice. When you tap the icon, a text box appears on the keyboard and, as soon as you start writing, the text is automatically translated. This could save some time as you would otherwise need to open up a separate translation app or use the slightly more convoluted “Tap to Translate” feature of Google Translate.

The update also brings a new theme selector to Gboard, which allows you to customize the app’s appearance. It divides solid color themes, recently used themes, and the new Landscapes section into separate rows. Further, Gboard now offers a small library of suggestions, supports an additional language (Bashkir), and can predict emojis.

If you're interested in trying out the new features, you must first sign up for the beta testing program.