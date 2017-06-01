Google has released a beta update for Gboard (6.3) that adds a bunch of new features to the popular keyboard app.

When you perform a search in Gboard, you now see multiple results in the form of a carousel of cards. Although the previous version did support this, it only worked with a limited number of queries. When it comes to location searches, Gboard used to display all the results in a vertical list. This has changed with the new version, as locations are now presented as cards that offer various shortcuts, allowing you to make a phone call, get directions, or open a location in Google Maps.

See also: Google Search just made art education much more interactive

The new update also brings a share button to Gboard and combines the field for web searches with GIF lookup. To make it work, you have to select whether you’ll perform a web or GIF search with the help of the new tab that’s located in the bottom row of controls.

As for emojis, these can now be searched for with the help of a sketch pad. Just tap on the new icon and then search for an emoji by drawing it. It’s a useful feature for those who use a lot of emojis — it can be hard to quickly find the one you’re looking for.

9to5Google

Keep in mind that this is a beta update and only available to those who are part of Gboard’s testing program. If you haven’t already, you can sign up to become a tester via the button below, so you’ll be able to try out all the new features mentioned in this post.