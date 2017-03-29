Garmin’s latest GPS sports watch is designed specifically for serious athletes, providing top-of-the-line features for $500.

There are plenty of fitness trackers out there, but most of them are limited to basic functions like counting steps or measuring your heart rate. Garmin wants to assure you that the all-new Forerunner 935 is different: the company’s top-of-the-line sports watch is built for serious athletes looking to get personalized training and maximize their workout results.

On the outside, the 49-gram watch has a 1.2-inch transflective display, making it suitable for the outdoors. Given that the watch monitors activities like cycling, hiking, and swimming, it makes sense that it is waterproof up to 50 meters (the standard 5 ATM). However, it’s the features packed inside that make this device stand out.

Garmin’s Forerunner 935 has a few nifty features: the first is called Training Status, which examines your workouts and determines your productivity level. Similarly, Training Load looks at a week’s worth of workouts to see whether you’re pushing yourself enough. And the last – Training Effect – gives you a list of aerobic and anaerobic benefits of each session.

The watch has GPS/GLONASS built in as well as the usual altimeter, barometer, and compass; you can even take a look at your BPM in real-time using the company’s very own Elevate heart rate monitoring technology. Thanks to the host of advanced sensors, you can monitor power zones, time seated and standing, and platform center offset while running or biking, and you can monitor your distance, stroke, and swim pace while swimming.

The company claims that the watch will last up to 24 hours with GPS on, which isn’t too bad. With energy-saving mode on, that number goes up to 50 hours. The watch alone will set you back $500, and if you want a bundle option with extra straps, HRM-Tri, HRM-Swim, and the quick release kit, that’ll be an extra $150.

