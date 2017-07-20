Some of the most addictive games are the simplest. Look at Angry Birds for example. Personally I’m semi-addicted to Pixel Dungeon right now. Those guys can have that plug for free.

With the 2017 Zero to Hero Game Developer Bundle, you can very quickly get to the level of making those types of games. Excitingly, you can go a lot further too. After a huge 83 hours of training you may well be ready to open your own game studio. Whatever you want out of the course, you’re gonna have yourself a whole lot of fun.

This bulging learning kit contains 9 different courses covering every aspect of game design, and no prior knowledge is required.

Here’s what you get:

Master Unity Game Development: Ultimate Beginners Bootcamp – $200 value

Unity Game Development: Build a First Person Shooter – $200 value

MagicaVoxel for Non-Artists: Create Voxel Game Assets – $39 value

Blender for Non-Artists: Create Low-Poly 3D Game Assets – $49 value

Unity Game Development Academy: Make 2D & 3D Games – $190 value

How To Make 2D iPhone Games Using Swift 3 and iOS 10 – $200 value

Learn Python Programming by Making a Game – $200 value

Learn to Code By Building 6 Games In The Unreal Engine – $200 value

Master Video Game Making – $199 value

You’ll learn new programming languages, mastering concepts such as vector math and object-oriented programming. You’ll learn to develop games for the Unity 3D engine. By the end of the course you’ll have all the tools to make a 2D or 3D game for smartphones or for the serious PC gamer.

Now is the time to sign up for this package, as the $1,477 total value has been temporarily slashed to just $59. It’s a limited time offer, and a mouth-watering one at that. Throw yourself in and let your imagination be the only limit.

