Samsung was scheduled to launch its Galaxy Tab S3 tablet back in September, but the date has been and gone without so much as a mention of the device from Samsung. It now appears that the tablet’s launch may have been pushed back to ensure that both a WiFi and LTE version can be launched simultaneously.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy Tab S3 will arrive in two variants, the LTE modem equipped SM-T825 and the WiFi only SM-T820 model. The Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 arrived with numbers SM-T815 for the LTE model and SM-T810 for WiFi, so there’s a confirmation pattern going on here.

We don’t have any leaked information about the Galaxy Tab S3’s hardware specifications yet, but if the tablet is anything like the Tab S2 range, we can expect some pretty high-end components. Apparently, the tablet will ship with some new innovations to set it apart from the S2, but these are being kept close to Samsung’s chest for now.

Both of these Tab S3 models are now stated for a release sometime in Q1 2017. Let’s see if Samsung can hit its launch target this time around.