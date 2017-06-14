Pushing last year’s Galaxy S7 Edge to third place, the Galaxy S8 Plus and Galaxy S8 are now ranked first and second respectively by Consumer Reports.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus review: Almost to Infinity

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Samsung’s latest flagship phones – the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus – have been a huge success. Their pre-order numbers were unprecedented, and I personally haven’t seen a single negative review of the duo. Well, it looks like Consumer Reports is no exception – the testing publication’s most recent smartphone rankings only further corroborate the quality of Samsung’s latest flagship duo.

As of now, the top three spots are occupied by Samsung-made devices: Galaxy S8 Plus is currently the top smartphone in the market according to Consumer Reports, followed by its smaller sibling Galaxy S8 and last year’s curved flagship Galaxy S7 Edge. The LG G6 is ranked fourth and the iPhone 7 Plus follows suit despite being almost a year old.

Their review praises Galaxy S8’s new design although the publication advises users to test out the devices in real life before purchasing due to potential handling issues:

The look of the S8 and S8+ is minimalist, modern, and elegant—and the design allows for a bigger screen in the same-size device… While the S8 siblings are comfortable to hold, you may need two hands for many operations, and these aren’t phones we’d order online without first handling them in a store.

According to Consumer Reports, the Galaxy S8 duo provides “some of the best smartphone battery life” out there, with the Galaxy S8 Plus lasting over 17 hours and its smaller sibling over 14 hours on their proprietary LTE battery life test. And of course, the review does not forget to mention their impressive camera quality:

Several phones in our ratings take absolutely stunning photos, but even in that group the Samsung S8 phones shoulder their way to the front rank. The colors are rich and the low-light performance admirable. They take great video, as well.

One thing that Consumer Reports finds slightly frustrating is the position of the fingerprint scanner (as I’m sure many of us would agree).

One thing that Consumer Reports finds slightly frustrating is the position of the fingerprint scanner (as I’m sure many of us would agree). The rear-facing scanner is situated right next to the camera lens, making it “awkward” to reach for it and often times resulting in smudge marks on the camera lens itself.

You can read the full report here.

Do you own a Galaxy S8? What would you say is your favorite feature? Let us know in the comments below!