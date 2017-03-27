With just a few days to go before Samsung officially reveals the Galaxy S8 on Wednesday, March 29, more leaks and rumors about the smartphone keep popping up. The latest such report includes something we have not heard about until now; an extended warranty program called Samsung Guard S8.

The report comes from WinFuture.de, and it includes a lot of information about the hardware specs for both the Galaxy S8 and the larger Galaxy S8+ that have been reported on extensively in the past few months. However, buried in the story there is some info about the reported Samsung Guard S8 program. The story even shows the program’s logo, with an “S” that’s made to look like a shield.

The story claims that the Samsung Guard S8 program will be offered in some countries where the Galaxy S8 will be sold. It says that this program will offer repairs for the phone in just two hours, and a warranty period that will extend the normal version by another year. It will also offer a one-time free replacement of the phone’s display and there will be some kind of “remote support” as well. The story did not offer any information on where the program will be available, nor how much it will cost, if anything.

Samsung already offers an extended warranty protection program for its smartphones, called Samsung Protection Plus. It covers two years and costs $99.99 or $129.99, depending on which Samsung phone you own. It offers two replacements for the phone under the plan in a 12 month period for accidental damage claims. It’s currently unknown if this new Samsung Guard S8 program is a replacement for Samsung Protection Plus for the Galaxy S8.

We will get the final word on the Samsung Galaxy S8 on March 29. We will be attending the press event in New York City to get the first-hand news on the company’s next flagship smartphone, and perhaps the biggest Android device launch of 2017.