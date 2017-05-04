If you have been thinking of getting either the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, now is the time to do so. Samsung is giving out what it calls an Entertainment Kit for free with every purchase — US only. It includes three things: an S-View cover, a 64 GB Samsung EVO+ microSD card, and a six-month subscription to Netflix.

The retail price of the S-View cover is around $60, the memory card currently sells for $29 on Amazon, while the Netflix subscription costs $60. This means that the total value of the free goodies included with a Galaxy S8 purchase is around $150.

The offer is available for a limited time only and will expire on May 16. To get it, you have to buy the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus and then register on the Shop Samsung mobile app starting from May 5. There are only 200,000 entertainment kits available, so you’ll have to move fast to get it. You can do so by clicking the button below.

Samsung’s flagship devices have been selling great in the US so far and deals like these only make them more appealing to consumers. The company claims that the pre-order numbers for the two smartphones were 30 percent higher when compared with those of their predecessors. The story is more or less the same in other countries, including South Korea, where the pre-order numbers crossed one million.