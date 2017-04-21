Need to show off your display’s content? The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus offer multiple methods and types of screenshots. Touchwiz has taken a simple process and turned it into something that can adapt to most scenarios, but this also means there is a slight learning curve before you can access the handset’s full screenshot capabilities. In this short tutorial we will take you through all available procedures, so let’s get started.

Galaxy S8: Take a screenshot the traditional way

This method has pretty much become muscle memory for screen shooting, as it is available pretty much with every Android smartphone out there. Samsung is no exception.

Navigate to what you want the screenshot to display. Press and hold the “Volume Down” and “Power” buttons simultaneously. Done!

Galaxy S8: Take a screenshot using a palm gesture

Using this gesture to take a screenshot has become one of Samsung’s staple features. It does the same as the button method, but it is much faster and simpler once you get used to it.

Navigate to what you want the screenshot to display. Extend your palm and swipe the whole screen with the side of your hand. Done!

Keep in mind this is an advanced feature, so it can be turned off. Toggle it on/off by going to Settings>Advanced features>Palm swipe to capture.

Galaxy S8: Take a screenshot of long pages using scroll capture

Have you ever used Samsung’s scroll capture feature? It allows users to grab an image of more than what your physical screen can display. It’s great for capturing entire scrollable pages or apps in a single image.

Navigate to what you want the screenshot to display. Use the button or palm swipe methods to capture a screenshot. A preview and multiple options will show up at the bottom of the screen. Tap “Scroll capture”. You can also draw, crop or share from this menu. Keep pressing the “Scroll capture” button to keep going down the page. Done!

This feature is found in a section called Smart Capture, which can be turned off. Toggle it on/off by going to Settings>Advanced Features>Smart capture.

Galaxy S8 Smart Select: ovals, squares, GIFs and pins

Take things to the next level with TouchWiz Smart Select. This feature makes it possible to create screenshots in the shape of ovals and squares. You can also put GIFs together and pin screen sections (keeps them floating above the UI).

Navigate to what you want the screenshot to display. Open the Edge panel. Slide left/right until you find the “Smart select” section. Select which mode you prefer. Select the area you want to screenshot and follow instructions. Done!

There are special functions within each feature here. For example, one can extract text from screenshots. It is also easy to draw over them, share and more.

Smart Select is a feature within the Edge panel, which can be deactivated within the settings. Toggle it on/off by going to Settings>Display>Edge screen>Edge panels.

You are ready to get screen shooting!

The Samsung Galaxy S8 has plenty to offer, go enjoy it! Now you know how to take full advantage of screenshots, so keep learning how to do more things by following our Samsung Galaxy S8 how-to series.