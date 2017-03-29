Here come the new Galaxies!

After too many months of waiting, tech aficionados can finally see the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus fully unveiled. Sure, the two phones are an open secret at this point, with all the leaks and reports from the past weeks. But there’s still room left for surprises.

When will the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus be unveiled?

Samsung will take the wraps of its new devices, including the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, today, March 29, at 11AM EDT.

The main event will be held at New York’s Lincoln Center, with a satellite event for Europe happening in London at the same time.

The media embargo will likely be lifted at 11AM EDT.

Times of the event around the world:

San Francisco: 8AM

Chicago: 10AM

New York: 11AM

Rio de Janeiro: 12PM

London: 3PM

Berlin: 4PM

Moscow: 6PM

New Delhi: 8:30PM

Singapore: 11PM

Tokyo: 12AM (March 30)

Sydney 2AM (March 30)

Will there be a Galaxy S8 launch live stream?

Yes, Samsung will live stream the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 launch event. You will be able to watch the live stream on Samsung’s website, Samsung’s Facebook page, or via the Unpacked 2017 mobile app for Android and iOS.

Samsung is likely to host the live stream on YouTube and make it available for embedding on third-party sites. If that’s the case, we will add the Galaxy S8 launch live stream to this post.

What will be announced?

Okay, so you’ve been living under a rock! No worries. Here’s the skinny: New Galaxy S8, new Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy DeX desktop accessory, and possibly a new Gear 360 camera and a new Gear VR headset.

For an up to date and very accurate look at the upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, check out our full rumor roundup.

What content should you expect?

We’ll have a full Galaxy S8 and S8 rundown, a comprehensive hands-on, versus comparisons with the LG G6 and other top competitors, Feature Focus posts looking at Bixby and other key Galaxy S8 features, and much more. Stay tuned to Android Authority, our YouTube channel, and anywhere else you get your Android Authority content.

Who’s excited?