If you decide to buy the Samsung Galaxy S8, you will get the best display ever made for a smartphone, at least for now. That’s the verdict, at least, from the team at DisplayMate, which has been making thorough examinations of smartphone and tablet displays for many years.

In its lab testing, DisplayMate checked out the standard 5.8-inch Galaxy S8, with its 2,960 x 1,440 resolution. The display on the larger 6.2-inch Galaxy S8 Plus has the same features as the one on the Galaxy S8, including the same resolution.

One of the new features in the Galaxy S8, according to the report, is its support for Sub-Pixel Rendering. DisplayMate says the individual red, green and blue sub-pixels on the display of the phone are “treated as independent addressable image elements and are not bound together into fixed Pixels.” The team says this allows images that are rendered on the Galaxy S8’s display to appear to have up to three times the resolution versus a display that uses the normal Pixel Rendering.

That’s not all. The report says that the red, green, and blue sub-pixels on the Galaxy S8 have different sizes, with blue being the largest and green being the lowest. The red and blue sub-pixels are diamond-shaped, and DisplayMate claims that allows both of them to have a 45 degree diagonal symmetry. It adds, “This allows vertical, horizontal, and particularly diagonal line segments and vectors to be drawn with reduced aliasing and artifacts.”

The Galaxy S8 is also the first smartphone that has been certified by the UHD Alliance for Mobile HDR Premium. That means the Galaxy S8’s display can show images and video at High Dynamic Range, similar to how they can be shown on a big screen 4K UHD television. As we have reported previously, people who purchase the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will find that the default resolution is set to FullHD+, or 2,220 x 1,080 resolution, but it can be changed in the settings to its full WQHD+ resolution.

There’s a ton of other highly technical information about what DisplayMate discovered regarding the Galaxy S8’s display in the report, and it’s actually a very interesting read. Don’t have time to read the whole thing? The overall judgement of the team is that the phone has a ton of new additions and improvements, and it has given the smartphone’s display an A+ rating and its highest grade ever.

It’s likely the Galaxy S8 will keep the title of “Best Smartphone Display” for at least several months, if not longer. We will have to see if Samsung decides to make some improvements in the display for the next version of the Galaxy Note, or if another OEM can top it later this year.