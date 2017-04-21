US Cellular, the fifth largest wireless carrier in the US, is finally starting to roll out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to the owners of its Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge phones. It comes well over a month after the top four US carriers started rolling out the same update to their versions of the same phones.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S7 / S7 Edge revisited – Is it still worth it?

According to SamMobile, the file size for the US Cellular Nougat update on its Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge devices is 1,512.39 MB, so you will definitely need to download the file with a Wi-Fi connection. As with the Nougat updates on the other carriers, the ones from US Cellular will add a number of features like multi-window support, better battery life with an improved Doze mode, a new Performance Mode and much more. You can check out our extensive look at Nougat on the Galaxy S7 Edge for a lot more information.

Keep in mind that even though the update started rolling out today, it could take several days for the download file to appear on your device. If you are a US Cellular customer with the Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge, make sure that you refresh the software update page in the phone’s settings to see if it’s available to download. By the way, we are still waiting for Samsung to roll out the same Nougat update for the unlocked Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge in the US, although it did release the March 2017 security updates for those phones a few weeks ago.