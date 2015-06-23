There are some pretty good deals around right now if you’re looking to pick-up a Samsung Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge. Yesterday T-Mobile announced its free storage upgrade offer and now Samsung has opened up its similar “Ultimate Upgrade” promotion, which offers customers a $100 rebate when they buy a new S6.

The offer applies to any 64GB Galaxy S6 or S6 Edge smartphone purchased from your choice of US carrier or retail location after June 21st. After you have the smartphone in your hands, simply fill out your email address on Samsung’s promotional website and you will be guided through a few steps to submit your receipt, IMEI number, etc in order to claim your $100 back. It’s probably best to make a photocopy of your receipt before you send off.

Why $100 you ask? Well that’s because there is a $100 price difference between the 32GB and 64GB models, so Samsung is essentially giving customers a free upgrade to double their amount of internal memory. It’s a pretty sweet, especially has the handset lacks a microSD card slot for upgrading your memory capacity at a later date.

Samsung will be running the Ultimate Upgrade promotion until July 5th and the rebate applies for 64GB handsetd purchased since June 21st. Samsung says that it might take up to eight weeks to process your rebate. You can read the full terms and conditions here.