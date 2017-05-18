Galaxy on Fire 3 – Manticore is now available for free download via the Google Play Store. The space shooter, developed by DS FishLabs, hit iOS late last year and was announced for Android a couple of months ago, before officially launching on Google Play yesterday.

It’s the third title in a series that has spanned ten years and you’ll once again be piloting a variety of spaceships taking part in dogfights across the galaxy. Throughout the game’s story, you’ll pick up contracts to earn money and upgrade your spacecrafts with better weapons and gear, as well as fight bosses. There’s also a pseudo-multiplayer element which lets you do battle alongside AI-controlled versions of other player’s ships.

Galaxy on Fire 3 is based on the Vulkan API and the graphics are pretty incredible, but you’ll have to have a high-end device to really appreciate it. And to download all of those assets (including more than an hour of real voice acting) you’re looking at a 1.7 GB file size — best connect to Wi-Fi if you’re planning on picking this one up.

We spoke to DS Fishlabs studio head Michael Krach about the game’s development last month, so if you’re interested, you can read the full interview here. To check out Galaxy On Fire 3 for yourself, download it at the link below and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments.