Update (7/27): The wait is over… Behold Studios' Galaxy of Pen and Paper is finally available in the Google Play Store! The wait is over… Behold Studios' Galaxy of Pen and Paper is finally available in the Google Play Store! As previously mentioned, this game doesn't feature any in-app purchases and only costs $4.99, which is an absolute steal for what you're getting here.

Original post (6/7): Knights of Pen and Paper already exists for Android, but what if you injected it with some sci-fi? You get Galaxy of Pen and Paper, a sci-fi spin on the turn-based retro-style game.

As the name and trailer imply, Galaxy of Pen and Paper riffs off classics like Star Wars and Star Trek, but maintains the similar experience of yore. Even so, there seems to be a variety of things you can do, such as travel between planets in your spaceship, make difficult decisions, explore board game-style levels, and face off against other spaceships.

You can also customize how your game master looks like, as well as fight turn-based battles. Combined, it will be tough to have two random sessions play out the same. The trailer below teases us about how battles will look, but thanks to the retro, pixel-style graphics, battles should look satisfying on your device’s screen.

Galaxy of Pen and Paper will be available for Android on July 27. Whether the game will be a one-time payment or a free-to-play title with microtransactions is unknown, but given how Knights of Pen and Paper 2 started out as the former and turned into the latter, we would not be surprised if this game starts and ends the same way.