Verizon Galaxy S8 owners can now use Bixby to identify objects and get shopping recommendations through Amazon.

Though the Galaxy S8 duo officially landed with much hype around the world, they did so with an incomplete version of the feature that Samsung made such a big deal out of: Samsung’s virtual assistant, Bixby. Samsung decided to leave out Bixby Voice in order to put the finishing touches, and it was only a few days ago that it launched via an update in South Korea. US users – like other non-Korean users – still do not have access to Bixby Voice, and if you’re a Verizon Galaxy S8 user, you probably know by now that you were doubly robbed.

As we reported two weeks ago, Bixby Vision, arguably the most important feature other than Bixby Voice, did not work fully on Verizon Galaxy S8 devices. Bixby Vision identifies texts, places, and products, and if available, links you to Amazon listings for seamless shopping experience. This, for some reason, was not available for Verizon users, and the carrier promised that it would work with Amazon to provide that in the near future.

Well, if you’re a Verizon Galaxy S8 owner, you’d be happy to know that Verizon has started rolling out an update that enables Amazon shopping on Bixby Vision. You can now tap on the Bixby icon in the camera app to identify a product, and Bixby will show you shopping recommendations of that product or something similar on Amazon.

