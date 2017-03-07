FreedomPop is a Los Angeles based company offering free basic plans to anyone signed up with the service, and inexpensive plans for those that want a more premium experience past 500 texts, 200 minutes, and 500MB of data each month. While the prospect of free service and messaging sounds extremely enticing to many, it may be hard for some to get their hands on a compatible smartphone. That’s why the company has just unveiled their first device they think will be extremely affordable to anyone looking to get on the network, the FreedomPop V7.

The device features specs that the company thinks are extremely competitive for the price point, and seeing what is being offered here, we would have to agree.

Here are the specs of the new FreedomPop V7:

5.0-inch IPS LCD display with 1280 x 720 resolution

13MP rear-facing AF camera + 5MP front-facing and LED flash

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM

1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor

16GB internal memory + 32GB microSD card supported

The phone will cost £59 at launch, and the company is selling them on a first-come-first-served basis. You can get the free service the company is offering with the device, or upgrade to a more premium plan based on your needs.

Interested? Find it here.