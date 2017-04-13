Samsung has sent out a nice surprise for people who decided to pre-order the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus directly from the company’s website at shop.samsung.com. Some of those buyers are being sent a free speaker dock ahead of the launch of the phones.

The reports of the unexpected pre-order accessory started popping up on Reddit earlier this week. As you can see by the images, the dock’s packaging comes with a message thanking people who pre-ordered the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, and that this speaker dock was “a small thank you for your business”.

Based on the images uploaded by those customers, this dock looks like it’s designed just to amplify the existing sound of the phones, with no volume controls evident. There also seems to be a USB Type-C port included as well.

While it’s not quite as impressive as getting a free Samsung Galaxy DeX Station, it’s still nice that Samsung is trying to give customers who buy the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus a surprise freebie in the mail. Samsung had already announced that all pre-orders for the phones would also ship with a free Gear VR headset, controller and game pack from Oculus.

The phones are still scheduled to officially ship on Friday, April 21, although, as we have reported earlier, it appears that pre-orders from T-Mobile will actually start shipping one or two days earlier. In fact, some buyers in Greece have reportedly had their pre-order units shipped to them well ahead of the official launch date.