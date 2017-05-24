Following the Manchester Arena attack that left 22 people dead and another 59 injured, AT&T, along with Sprint and Virgin Mobile, announced that any calls made to the area will be free of charge.

With AT&T, the carrier will either waive or credit charges incurred for calls placed and texts sent from the U.S. to England from May 22 through May 24 in the latter’s time zone. Sprint made a similar announcement, with the added bonus of Virgin Mobile and Boost Mobile, the carrier’s two prepaid subsidiaries, also offering free calls and texts from the U.S. to England.

.@VirginMobileUSA Waives Fees to United Kingdom Following Terror Attack in #Manchester https://t.co/ITpGvwqi6c — Virgin Mobile USA (@virginmobileusa) May 23, 2017

T-Mobile and Verizon have yet to make similar announcements, though we would not be surprised if the two carriers did so sometime soon. As for what U.K. carriers have done so far, EE announced it will allow folks to charge their phones in any of its Manchester locations.

If anyone in Manchester is looking for a loved one and needs to charge their phone, or use a phone, please use any EE store you find. — EE (@EE) May 23, 2017

Unfortunately, we have seen such carrier promotions several times in the past, but they can provide someone with the means to make sure their loved ones are okay without having to worry about added costs. We will update this post if we hear of any carriers that offer free calls and texts to England.