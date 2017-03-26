It’s always nice to find good deals in the Google Play Store, especially when the price on paid apps is reduced to nothing. But hey – keeping an eye out for deals on the almost three million apps available is no easy task. This is why we are glad to see Google has added a new ‘Free App of the Week’ section within the Play Store.

Right now you can download Card Wars – Adventure Time for free. This game usually goes for $2.99, so things are taking off very well. Of course, these won’t always be games, so it would be a smart choice to keep checking what Google has for us every week.

You can access this section by scrolling down within the Google Play Store’s Apps homepage. Or you can simply hit the button below.