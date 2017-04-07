With the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus set to be released in a few weeks for most countries, the very first TV commercial for the company’s latest flagships has finally arrived.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus hands-on: Welcome to a new era

As you can see, the focus here is clear: the dual-curved Infinity Display found on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. After all, it’s bound to become an iconic trait of the S8 duo, and it certainly was the most memorable feature for me.

The commercial itself might seem familiar to you if you’ve watched the Galaxy S8 unpacking event. Indeed, this is the same clip that Samsung played for the unveil, which starts with a boxy device with considerable bezels around it. Then as people inside the screen “break out” and get rid of those unseemly bezels, we see the beautiful Galaxy S8 emerge, which almost blends in with the background.

When phones are becoming more or less the same, with similar processors, similar cameras, and similar designs, the new commercial highlights what truly differentiates the Galaxy S8 from other flagship devices. Plus, it’s a fun jab at high-end smartphones that still insist on seemingly useless bezels (take note, Pixel and iPhone).

What are your thoughts on this ad? Are you a fan of Samsung’s Infinity Display? Let us know!