Update: Nokia has created a teaser page on its website, giving us some more details on the upcoming Android-powered Nokia phone.

The upcoming smartphone is dubbed the Nokia 6, and will be exclusively available in China at for ¥1,699 (~$245). Nokia also says this is “the first Nokia phone powered by Android”. There’s a new promotional video for the Nokia 6, too, which you can watch at this link.

If you’d like to stay up to date on Nokia’s upcoming Android-powered smartphones, you can also sign up for a mailing list.

Unfortunately there aren’t a ton of other details about the Nokia 6, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted once we learn more.

Original post: In a surprise move, HMD Global, the Finland-based company that recently bought the rights to use the Nokia branding on mobile phones, has announced its first Android smartphone with that famous mobile phone label. The surprise is that the phone itself, the Nokia 6, will make its debut in China in early 2017.

HMD said the company’s decision to launch its first Nokia-branded smartphone in China was because it is a “strategically important market where premium design and quality is highly valued by consumers.” The phone itself will have a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass. It added, “The display stack is laminated together with a polarizer layer enabling excellent sunlight readability and slim form.”

Inside, the phone will come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage.. The Nokia 6 will have a 16 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera. The audio will come from dual amplifiers that the company says will “deliver a 6 dB louder sound than a regular amp”. The phone will also feature support for Dolby Atmos.

HMD also talked about how the case of the Nokia 6 is made at the Foxconn factories:

It takes 55 minutes to machine a single Nokia 6 from a solid block of 6000 series aluminium. It then receives two separate anodising processes, taking over ten hours to complete, with each phone being polished no less than five times. The end result is an aluminium unibody with the highest level of visual and structural quality.

The Nokia 6 will go on sale in China exclusively at JD.com, for the price of 1,699 CNY, or about $245. The company did not release photos of the new phone, but we will post them up once they are available. HMD plans to launch even more Nokia-branded phones in the first half of 2017.